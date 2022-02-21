High-end homes, with condos in the mix in Woodbury

THE SCOOP Woodbury shares a top-ranked school district with Syosset and also borders Laurel Hollow, Plainview, Cold Spring Harbor, West Hills and South Huntington. It’s also well-situated for residents who commute to the city, says Adam Kaplan of Keller Williams Points North, a Woodbury resident, with easy access to highways and two nearby train stations for a trip to the city in under an hour.

The hamlet was part of dairy country by the late 1800s, then became home to massive Gold Coast estates in the early 1900s, and finally morphed into one of the Island’s most desirable suburbs by the 1950s, according to Tom Montalbano, author of "An Early History of Woodbury."

"It’s also the hamlet where Walt Whitman had a disastrous 1840 stint as schoolmaster and William K. Vanderbilt staged the 1908 Vanderbilt Cup Race on Woodbury Road and Jericho Turnpike," Montalbano says.

While Woodbury doesn’t have a Main Street, it does have restaurants and shops, including chain stores, most located in the Woodbury Common and Woodbury Village shopping centers. The Crossways Industrial Park puts a number of corporations in the area as well. For recreation there’s a golf course and Syosset-Woodbury Community Park, which has a pool, playground, athletic fields and an ice rink. Woodbury’s Trail View State Park has more than 400 acres that link the Nassau-Suffolk Greenbelt Trail.

Still home to a handful of estates, today the hamlet also has a number of town house developments, some built in the 1950s that gave homeowners, particularly seniors, a way to stay in the area as increasing taxes forced some owners of estates to sell, Montalbano says.

As in most areas of Long Island, Woodbury has limited housing inventory, with condos that can go from the low $500,000s to more than $1.5 million, Kaplan said. Single-family homes in split-level, modern and Colonial styles start at $750,000 and can reach well into the millions.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are four condos on the market, ranging in price from $759,900 to $1.85 million.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SALE PRICES Between Dec. 31 2020, and Jan. 31, 2022, there were 91 home sales with a median sale price of $1.24 million, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $615,000 and the high was $3.06 million. During that period a year earlier there were 69 home sales with a median sale price of $1.03. The price range was $535,000 to $2.35 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

Area 5 square miles

ZIP code 11797

Population 9,335

Median age 52.7

Median household income $181,667

Median home value $1.29 million*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Syosset $308

School district, graduation rate Syosset, 99%

Parks Trail View State Park, Syosset-Woodbury Community Park

Library Syosset Public Library

Hospital Syosset Hospital

Transit NICE Bus Route 79

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov *Based on 45 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$3.2 million

Built in 2019, this Hamptons-style center-hall Colonial on 2.07 acres overlooks Trail View State Park. It has 16 rooms, including five bedrooms, 4½ baths, a great room with cathedral ceilings, a two-story wood-burning fireplace and full basement. It also has a new in-ground pool and three garage spaces. Taxes are $39,271. Doreen Cavanagh and Catherine Horan, Signature Premier Properties, 516-921-1400.

$1.749 million

This extended contemporary in the gated Hunters Run community was built in 1987 on 0.62 acre. It has five bedrooms and four full and two half baths, a two-story entry foyer and a home theater in the fully finished basement. The landscaped property features an in-ground pool, outdoor kitchen, koi pond and waterfall. Taxes are $35,625. Gloria Li and Yuying Feng, Coldwell Banker American Homes, 516-864-8100.

$979,800

At 2,618 square feet, this expanded brick and stone ranch in the Sterling Ridge neighborhood was built in 1966 on a 0.31 flat acre. It has four bedrooms and two baths, an open-concept kitchen/family room combo and primary bedroom with cathedral ceiling and French doors leading to an office/bedroom. The finished basement has a recreation room and office with a separate entrance. Taxes of $25,366 are being grieved. Adam Kaplan, Keller Williams Points North, 516-865-1800.

RECENTLY SOLD

$2.25 million

Orchard Dr.

Style Postmodern

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 4 full, 1 half

Built 2005

Lot size 1 acre

Taxes $22,452

+/- List price +$50,000

Days on market 122

$950,000

Colgate Lane

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2 full, 1 half

Built 1966

Lot size 0.22 acre

Taxes $16,609

+/- List price +$51,000

Days on market 94

$615,000

Winthrop Dr.

Style Expanded Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1936

Lot size 0.26 acre

Taxes $15,237

+/- List price +$15,000

Days on market 144

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 19

Price range $680,000 to $3.2 million

Tax range $17,287 to $47,508