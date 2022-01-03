'Up and coming' Wyandanch on the rise, with new homes, shops, activities

With the Academy Charter School slated to open this year and the ongoing development of Wyandanch Rising, a two-phase revitalization project centered around the Long Island Rail Road station, Wyandanch is a beehive of development.

To date, four buildings of Wyandanch Rising’s Phase I have been completed: two residential buildings with 177 rental apartments and 35,000 square feet of retail space; an LIRR parking garage and a 124-unit affordable rental building, according to the Town of Babylon Planning Department.

The train station building and Wyandanch Plaza have also been completed. A hub for community events, the plaza recently hosted the fourth annual Ujamaa Fest, a celebration of Black-owned businesses from the metropolitan area. It's also home to a popular ice skating rink.

Near completion are a 94-unit housing complex for seniors and the Wyandanch Resource Center. Up next are a 90,000-square-foot health and wellness center in Wyandanch Plaza and additional buildings and a park are slated for Phase II.

Other developments are afoot in the 23-plus acre Geiger Park, including the Carlls River Botanical Garden, which opened in 2020 and will add greenhouses, an education center, Japanese garden, wedding garden and bird sanctuary, according to the town.

"A lot of the homes are being renovated," says Yenny Benitez, a real estate agent with Millennium Homes, noting that most of the housing stock comprises ranches and high ranches, with prices ranging from $439,000 to $550,000.

Wyandanch is "definitely up and coming," Benitez says.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Yet, Wyandanch is not without its issues: Some fear the charter school will take much-needed funds from other schools in the Wyandanch School District, which, since April 2020, has been assigned a state monitor.

After a COVID closure, the library re-opened in June 2021 with limited hours so the staff could do training and administrative work, says Ghenya Grant, library board president, adding that to secure more funding they are working on becoming a special legislative district separate from the school district.

Long-time residents are focusing on all the new growth.

Recalling his years playing football in Wyandanch for the Police Athletic League team, Babylon Town Councilman DuWayne Gregory says the hamlet has a special place in his heart. "It’s been good to see the transition over the years," says Gregory.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALE PRICES Between Oct. 31, 2020, and Nov. 30, 2021, there were 76 home sales with a median sale price of $380,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $162,500 and the high was $565,000. During that period a year earlier there were 83 home sales with a median sale price of $324,450. The price range was $93,450 to $1.57 million.

OTHER STATS

Area 4.6 square miles

ZIP code 11798

Population 12,990

Median age 31.9

Median household income $59,076

Median home value $420,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Wyandanch $363

School districts, graduation rates Wyandanch (56%), West Babylon (92%)

Parks Wyandanch Park, Geiger Lake Memorial Park

Libraries Wyandanch, West Babylon

Hospital Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Transit Suffolk County Transit 2A, 2B, 23, 33

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov *Based on 33 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$529,999

At just over 3,000 square feet, this expanded high ranch is one of the largest homes in the area. The four-bedroom, 3½-bath house has hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, stainless-steel appliances and quartz counters in the kitchen and a full finished basement. The 0.3-acre property includes a raised deck and two-car garage. Taxes are $16,282. Zachary Scher and Daniel O’Neil, Signature Premier Properties, 631-751-2111.

$469,999

A renovated 1,470-square-foot six-bedroom, three-bath Colonial built in 2004, this home has refinished oak floors, a kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, new carpets in the bedrooms, crown molding and chair rail. With proper permits, the house could accommodate a two-bedroom rental. The property is fully fenced in. Taxes are $12,176. Vincenzo Boscaino and Leslie Boscaino, Gen X Realty Corp., 516-369-5265.

$429,999

This six-bedroom, three-bath 1,642-square-foot Cape sits on a 0.14-acre fenced-in flat property in the middle of the block. The house needs work and is being marketed as an investment opportunity. Taxes are $9,742. Bryan Karp and Manuel Sanchez Rodriguez, Coach Real Estate Associates, 631-360-1900.

RECENTLY SOLD

$540,000

South 36th St.

Style High Ranch

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 2

Built 1965

Lot size 0.23 acre

Taxes $9,957

+/- List price +$65,000

Days on market 100

$387,000

South 26th Street

Style High Ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1971

Lot size 0.19 acre

Taxes $13,645

+/- List price +$37,000

Days on market 126

$290,000

East Booker Ave.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 1

Built 1951

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $7,164

+/- List price -$29,900

Days on market 166

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 17

Price range $295,000 to $559,000

Tax range $7,593 to $16,282