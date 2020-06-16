Beachfront cottage in Calverton lists for $109,200

A two-bedroom, one-bath beachfront cottage in Calverton is listing for $109,200.

Located in the year-round Oakleigh Cottages community on the Long Island Sound, the cottage, which is on a 0.45-acre lot and the last one on a dead-end street, has a wood-burning stove and wood-beamed ceilings in the living room, a loft and attached deck.

The cottage offers the “charm of summers of yesteryear, a relaxed vibe of walking to the beach, the private setting, the shade of mature trees on the property, fresh air, the beauty of Long Island Sound, outdoor cooking, entertaining guests, really relaxing on your vacation and creating great memories of a lifetime,” says listing agent Anna Beigelman, of EXIT Realty Premier.

The community, which has its own private beach, is close to wineries, farm stands, the Long Island Aquarium, Splish Splash Water Park, golf courses, horse farms, petting zoos and parks.

In addition to the $3,840 in annual property taxes, there is a $1,525 annual fee to the community, which covers landscaping, snow removal and community maintenance. The community has a clubhouse, playground and laundry facilities.

Only cash offers will be accepted.