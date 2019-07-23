Calverton 55-and-older home lists for $165,000
A ranch-style home in a 55-and-older community in Calverton recently sold for $165,000, confirms the buyer.
The house was built in 2003. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as an open floor plan.
Annual property taxes are less than $2,000. The monthly land lease is about $750, according to the Calverton Meadows office.
“It’s a rare find, and the property overlooks the forest and trees, very private,” says listing agent Jason Orsini of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “If I was looking for a place to retire, I wouldn’t think twice.”
The asking price had been $165,000.
