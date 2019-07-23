TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
SEARCH
66° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Calverton 55-and-older home lists for $165,000

Annual property taxes for this Calverton home are

Annual property taxes for this Calverton home are less than $2,000. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate/Gregory Mario

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
Print

A ranch-style home in a 55-and-older community in Calverton recently sold for $165,000, confirms the buyer.

The house was built in 2003. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as an open floor plan.

Annual property taxes are less than $2,000. The monthly land lease is about $750, according to the Calverton Meadows office.

“It’s a rare find, and the property overlooks the forest and trees, very private,” says listing agent Jason Orsini of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “If I was looking for a place to retire, I wouldn’t think twice.”

The asking price had been $165,000.

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Police said Fritz Andral was driving a 2008 Cops: Man seriously hurt in East Farmingdale crash
Marjorie Behrman, 96, who lived in Plainview for Longtime Plainview resident dies at 96
Local historian David Griffin, left; Rita Elliott, center Historians dig for LI Revolutionary War artifacts
Remnants of a downed tree lays at the Storms lash LI; flash flood warning in effect
Ashley Gerasimovich of Garden City. Garden City teen stars in TBS comedy series
Grilled Florida octopus glazed with with a miso-soy Siblings' 2 distinctive Long Beach eateries close
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search