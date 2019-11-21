THE SCOOP

Business and recreation are serious subjects in Calverton. On the business side, Enterprise Park at Calverton is a planned redevelopment of almost 3,000 acres of government property previously leased to Northrop Grumman and now owned by the Town of Riverhead. The town is under contract with a company called Calverton Aviation and Technology to sell 1,643 acres of the property, which is zoned for mixed use, says Laura Jens-Smith, town supervisor. "The only thing not allowed will be residential homes," she says. "Instead, we’re anticipating aviation and high-tech jobs to come."

As for recreation in Calverton: Venues include Splish Splash, the Long Island Sports Park, the Peconic River Herb Farm and the Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard, all of which bring business to the area, says Liz O'Shaughnessy, executive director of the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce. “We have great people who work hard to provide fun and entertainment to locals and visitors," she says. "These businesses really highlight the beauty of the area and help attract visitors from all over.”

Calverton has "a lot of openness to it," says Suffolk County Legis. Al Krupski. A recently completed project is the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Trail, a 9.2-mile multipurpose trail that rings the Enterprise Park at Calverton. It was funded by the state and Suffolk County and built by the town, says Krupski. “It’s very heavily used by walkers and bicyclists. The scenery is beautiful, and it’s a nice opportunity to enjoy nature and stay off the roads.”

The housing inventory consists of ranches, cottages, Postmoderns, condo communities, several mobile home parks and one seasonal community, says real estate agent Helene Mandzik of Little Bay Realty. “You feel like you’re in the country out here," she says. "We have a lot of wilderness, nature and farms. Turkey, deer, rabbits and peacocks are popular sights here.”

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are seven condos on the market ranging in price from $145,000 to $565,000.

SALES PRICES

Between Oct. 1, 2018, and Oct. 31, 2019, there were 35 home sales with a median sale price of $326,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $70,000 and the high was $549,000. During that time period a year earlier there, were 43 home sales with a median sale price of $305,000. The price range was $155,000 to $1,250,000.

OTHER STATS

Town: Riverhead and Brookhaven

Area: Riverhead 23.6 square miles, Brookhaven 4.4 square miles

ZIP code: 11933

Population: 6,510

Median age: 54

Median household income: $50,763

Median home value: $277,250*

LIRR to NYC: 136 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $500

School district: Riverhead

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR;

*Based on 24 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$579,990

This 2,488-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 2006 and features a kitchen with a white stone backsplash and wall. The master suite includes a stone fireplace, a stone bathroom and a 10-by-14-foot walk-in closet with a washer and dryer. The .92-acre property features a stone koi pond with a waterfall. Taxes are $10,805. Peter Foglia, RE/MAX Integrity Leaders, 631-736-2000.

$349,000

Tucked into a .32-acre lot is this three-bedroom, one-bathroom home with an eat-in kitchen and a fireplace in the basement that augments the house heat. There are hardwood floors in the home except for the kitchen and bathroom. The slate patio in the backyard features an outdoor fireplace. Taxes are $6,000. Victoria Swenson, Moriches Bay Realty, 631-878-0003.

$184,990

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is in Foxwood Village, a planned community of single detached manufactured homes for those age 55 and over. Amenities include central air conditioning, a sunroom, a deck and patio. Taxes are $3,673. Helene Mandzik, Little Bay Realty, 516-410-3063.

RECENTLY SOLD

$565,000

Address Green Ash Street

Style: Detached condo

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Built: 2005

Lot size: n/a

Taxes: $6,900, $505 monthly common charge

Reduced: $50,000

Days on the market: 178

$389,000

Address Southfield Road

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2½

Built: 1994

Lot size: .61 acre

Taxes: $10,441

Reduced: $13,250

Days on the market: 319

$225,000

Address Laurin Road

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Built: 1974

Lot size: 60x130

Taxes: $5,860

Reduced: $0

Days on the market: 92

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 28

Price range $39,900 to $989,000

Tax range $705 to $14,769