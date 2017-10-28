A 40-acre equestrian facility in Calverton is on the market for $3.5 million.
Called Mill Ridge Farm, the property currently offers riding lessons and horse boarding, with a 30-stall stable, indoor arena, fenced paddocks, fields and riding trails
While the majority of the property is zoned for agricultural use, it includes 10 acres with light industrial zoning, which is unique, says listing agent Susan Fallon of Island Polo Realty. The property is down the road from the Hampton Jitney Calverton Terminal.
“The light industrial is pretty broad,” Fallon says. “It can be a farm stand, or used for wine and beer tasting.”
The property includes a three-bedroom turn-of-the-last-century farmhouse that has been updated. Of the 40 acres, 28 acres is preserved and there is a 1-acre building lot that could accommodate a 4,000-square-foot home.
