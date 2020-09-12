A two-bedroom, two-bath mobile home is on the market in Calverton for $169,900.

Sitting on a 0.21-acre lot in the 55-and-over Calverton Meadows community, the home, which is the last lot on the street, has updated appliances, a washer/dryer, oil tank, shed, in-ground sprinklers and a sunroom.

“Everybody that lives in the community has to be at least 45. The owner has to be 55 [or over],” says listing agent Tommy Panebianco of Realty Connect USA Long Island.

In addition to $1,560 in annual taxes, there is a property management fee of $770 per month, which includes the land lease.

“You don’t have pay taxes on the land, because you lease it from the community,” Panebianco explains, adding that the management fee includes water, garbage and snow removal, septic system maintenance, and access to the clubhouse, which has a billiards room and workout room.

Located on the north side of Calverton, Calverton Meadows is close to Iron Pier, South Jamesport and Wading River beaches, Wildwood State Park and Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve, Fox Hill Golf & Country Club, local farms, vineyards, restaurants, shopping, including the Tanger Outlets and Shoppes at East Wind, and the Suffolk Theater and Long Island Aquarium, among other entertainment venues.