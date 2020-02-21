Calverton ranch on the market for $205,000

A ranch house in Foxwood Village, a Calverton retirement community, is on the market for $205,000. This 5,000-square-foot property has two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a one-car garage.

Built in 1988, the home has been upgraded completely with a flowing open concept in the past three years. The renovation includes new floors throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bath with large walk-in shower, and a relaxing three-season room. “This home gives a cozy and inviting feeling,” says Kevin Collins, the listing agent of the Collins/Remien Team from Realty Connect USA.

The house is in a gated community with amenities galore that include a clubhouse and heated swimming pool. The owner is selling it to relocate down South.

Annual taxes are $4,127. The house is in the Riverhead Central School District.