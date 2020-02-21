TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
29° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Calverton ranch on the market for $205,000

The renovation includes new floors throughout and a

The renovation includes new floors throughout and a relaxing three-season room. Credit: Picture Perfect Photos/Sharon Sarinick

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday
Print

A ranch house in Foxwood Village, a Calverton retirement community, is on the market for $205,000. This 5,000-square-foot property has two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a one-car garage.

Built in 1988, the home has been upgraded completely with a flowing open concept in the past three years. The renovation includes new floors throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bath with large walk-in shower, and a relaxing three-season room. “This home gives a cozy and inviting feeling,” says Kevin Collins, the listing agent of the Collins/Remien Team from Realty Connect USA.

The house is in a gated community with amenities galore that include a clubhouse and heated swimming pool. The owner is selling it to relocate down South.

Annual taxes are $4,127. The house is in the Riverhead Central School District.

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search