An expanded Cape in Centereach that is as high-tech as it is spacious is on the market for $375,000.

While the front of the Dawn Drive house looks small, hiding behind the half-porch and charming window shutters are three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a full, finished basement with additional living space.

Built in 1955 on almost one-third of an acre, the house “is a lot for the money,” said listing agent Janet Smiley of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. “Lots of living space … it’s done beautifully.”

Hardwood floors in the living areas, and granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen catch the eye. The house has several high-tech features, including three Nest/smart thermostats and lighting, Ring and Nest doorbells, a Ring security systems, solar panels, three-zone gas heating and a sprinkler system in the yard.

The large grassy fenced-in backyard has an above ground pool, a large covered patio, and the garage has two doors, one on the front and one on the back, perfect for a “car enthusiast or someone who has a ride-on mower,” Smiley said. “You can actually ride straight through.”

The owners have four children and have outgrown the house, Smiley said.

“I don’t think it’s going to last long because in that price range there’s not a lot.”

Taxes on the property in the Middle Country School District are $8,987.