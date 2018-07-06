LI Capes under $350,000

A Cape under $350,000

Central Islip

4 Birchgrove Dr.

$329,000

This Cape, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, includes a partially finished basement and an attached one-car garage. The main level of the house, which features knotty pine wood ceilings, has a living room, a dining room and a recently renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and ceramic flooring. In addition to the first-floor master bedroom, two bedrooms are on the upper level. Both bathrooms in the 1954 house, one on the main and the other on the second floor, have been updated within the past five years, says listing agent Nancy Vargas-Johnson of Realty Connect USA. The basement features a recreation room with a built-in bar. The 77-by-97-foot property, with taxes of $9,696, includes a brick patio in the backyard and an extended asphalt driveway lined with Belgian blocks. Nancy Vargas-Johnson, Realty Connect USA, 631-891-8916

Baldwin

3059 Western Blvd.

$349,000

A full renovation of this three-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape was just completed within the past few months, says the home’s listing agent. The house, which was built in 1923, features a kitchen with mocha cabinetry, a mosaic backsplash and stainless steel appliances. That flows into the living room and dining room, which has sliding glass doors that open to a cement patio in the backyard. There is one bedroom and a full bathroom on the main level, plus two bedrooms and another bath on the upper level. The house includes a full basement with five-foot ceilings. The 60-by-100-foot property, which the agent says is not in a flood zone, has taxes of $12,712. Muhittin (David) Ilkay, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 347-515-3156

Centereach

68 Smith Lane

$335,000

Situated on a 100-by-100-foot property, this Cape offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The main level of the house includes a formal living room with oak flooring, two bedrooms, a full bathroom and an eat-in kitchen with access to a back deck that overlooks the fully fenced backyard. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath are on the upper level. There is also a full basement with a laundry area and an outside entrance. The house, which was built in 1962, features a new roof and an updated heating system, says the home’s listing agent. Taxes on the property are $6,531. Frank Danisi, Park Ridge Realty, 631-737-0504