Carle Place 'convenient to everything,' says agent
Just under a square mile, Carle Place is centrally located with the Northern State Parkway running along its northern border and the Meadowbrook Parkway running through the middle.
THE SCOOP For lifelong Carle Place resident John Viscusi, a business owner often required to travel across Long Island, “proximity to everything is very vital.” Carle Place, at the center of Nassau County, provides just that.
“I’m within five minutes of the Northern State or the Meadowbrook Parkway,” says Viscusi, president of the Carle Place Civic Association. “So, wherever I have to go workwise, I can easily jump on and off major roadways.”
That centrally located convenience, along with a short commute to Penn Station from what will soon be a newly constructed train station, are some of the hamlet’s main draws.
Viscusi says that the Carle Place train station, originally built in 1837 and refurbished in 1990, will undergo a renovation that will begin later this year and is expected to be completed in 2021 or 2022. Newsday reported that improvements will include new platforms, canopies, benches, shelters, security cameras, Wi-Fi capabilities, USB charging stations, a new elevator and handicapped accessible ramps.
While there isn’t land available within Carle Place for transit-oriented housing or much other development, the area has seen many homed knocked down and rebuilt, says Nancy Jarvis of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.
The area features mostly Colonials and Capes and some ranches and split-levels, she says. Prices, she adds, typically range from around $375,000 to as much as $1 million. There is low turnover and inventory, which currently includes just six listed homes.
Carle Place Gardens -- a three-building, 62-and-over community with 11 units -- was constructed in recent years along Westbury Avenue. Eagle Rock Apartments offers studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom rentals.
Jarvis says that having a small but strong school district and an abundance of shopping (on Westbury Avenue and in neighboring areas) add to the appeal of Carle Place.
“It’s convenient to everything,” Jarvis says. “And the sense of community and the small school district sell the area.”
The hamlet, just under one square mile, is centrally located with the Northern State Parkway running along its northern border. The Meadowbrook Parkway runs through the middle of Carle Place, providing easy access to the Southern State Parkway and Jones Beach.
Glen Cove Road, which offers shopping options and a secondary route to Roosevelt Field Mall, added a Jersey Mike's Subs eatery in March. Newsday reported in May that construction on a proposed medical marijuana dispensary on Glen Cove Road was expected to begin.
Carle Place is also home to Charles J. Fuschillo Park, which offers athletic fields and a hockey rink.
CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES
There are no condos or co-ops on the market.
SALES PRICE
Between July 1, 2017 and July 6, 2018, there were 29 home sales with a median sale price of $480,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $280,000 and the high was $727,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 32 home sales with a median sale price of $495,000. The price range was $325,000 to $835,000.
SCHOOLS
Most students attend Carle Place High School.
OTHER STATS
Town: North Hempstead
Area: 0.9 square miles
ZIP code: 11514
Population: 4,981
Median age: 41.6
Median household income: $85,417
Median home value: $475,000
LIRR to NYC: 38 to 44 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket: $297
School district: Carle Place
SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;
*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
RECENTLY SOLD
$380,000
Westbury Ave.
Style: Expanded Cape
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half
Built: 1948
Lot size: 80x100
Taxes: $8,454
Increased: $5,000
Days on the market: 51
$500,000
Stonehinge Ln.
Style: Expanded Ranch
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Built: 1955
Lot size: 126x133
Taxes: $13,822
Reduced: $125,000
Days on the market: 99
$727,000
Canterbury Ct.
Style: High-ranch
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Built: 1975
Lot size: 35x114
Taxes: $13,653
Reduced: $52,000
Days on the market: 172
NOW ON THE MARKET
$649,000
This Colonial, with four bedrooms and 1-1/2 bathrooms, had an extension on the main floor, which includes an entry hall, living room, dining room with a fireplace. The 73-by-130-foot property also includes a basement and attached one-car garage. Taxes: $18,334. Nancy Jarvis, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-850-2110
$729,000
This fully renovated Cape, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, includes a living room, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen with a center island and stainless steel appliances. The 75-by-100-foot property also has a full, finished basement and detached one-car garage. Taxes: $8,500 Amir Nikoufekr, Stephen Joseph Properties, 917-294-6263
$749,000
This four-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial includes a living room with a fireplace, dining room, family room and eat-in kitchen with sliders that open to a back patio. The 60-by-100-foot property also has a detached 1-1/2 car garage. Taxes: $10,309. Michael Flynn, Keller Williams Realty Greater Nassau, 516-294-7292
On Multiple Listings
Number of houses 6
Price range $379,900-$749,000
Tax range $8,500-$18,334
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.