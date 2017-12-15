TODAY'S PAPER
Laurel home for sale was once part of Camp Immaculata

The 3.08-acre parcel includes wooded nature trails and a deeded right of way to Peconic Bay waterfront, the listing agent says.

The Laurel home sits on a parcel with

The Laurel home sits on a parcel with access to Peconic Bay. Photo Credit: The Corcoran Group

By Danny Schrafel Special to Newsday
A 4,490-square-foot ranch listed for $1.1 million in Laurel was previously the dining and administration hall for the Catholic Daughters of America’s all-girls Camp Immaculata, its listing agent says.

“They put a house inside of it — that’s one of the reasons it’s a ranch and it’s so huge. They worked with what was there,” says Beverley Netter, whose parents, Kenneth and Norma Denston, bought the home in 1979 as a summer property. They began living in the four-bedroom, three-bath home full-time in 1993.

The home has tongue-and-groove cathedral ceilings and a sprawling great room with a circular fireplace. There is also a library, formal dining room, kitchen and family room/den. The master bedroom suite has a full bath and dressing room.

The home sustained extensive damage in a December 2003 blaze, but was rebuilt by early 2005 under Kenneth Denston’s eye — “he remembered every nail and every screw he had put in,” Netter says.

The 3.08-acre parcel includes wooded nature trails and a deeded right of way to Peconic Bay waterfront, says listing agent Kim West of The Corcoran Group.

