A 4,490-square-foot ranch listed for $1.1 million in Laurel was previously the dining and administration hall for the Catholic Daughters of America’s all-girls Camp Immaculata, its listing agent says.

“They put a house inside of it — that’s one of the reasons it’s a ranch and it’s so huge. They worked with what was there,” says Beverley Netter, whose parents, Kenneth and Norma Denston, bought the home in 1979 as a summer property. They began living in the four-bedroom, three-bath home full-time in 1993.

The home has tongue-and-groove cathedral ceilings and a sprawling great room with a circular fireplace. There is also a library, formal dining room, kitchen and family room/den. The master bedroom suite has a full bath and dressing room.

The home sustained extensive damage in a December 2003 blaze, but was rebuilt by early 2005 under Kenneth Denston’s eye — “he remembered every nail and every screw he had put in,” Netter says.

The 3.08-acre parcel includes wooded nature trails and a deeded right of way to Peconic Bay waterfront, says listing agent Kim West of The Corcoran Group.