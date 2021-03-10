The waterfront Southold home owned by a founder of the Blue Man Group closed Feb. 11 for $7 million, a quarter-million dollars over the original asking price.

This was the highest residential sale on creek-front property on the North Fork in several years, says listing agent Sheri Winter Parker of the Corcoran Group.

"The highest was mine back in 2008, and now this one," Winter Parker says about her previous sale of a 78-acre creek-front residential property that was part of Indian Neck Farm in Peconic, which sold for $19.5 million.

The 4,565-square foot, five-bedroom, 5½-bath home, which dates to 1860, required a lot of TLC when it was bought in 2012 by Phil Stanton, an original member of the renowned art troupe, known for its iconic blue-painted faces, and Jennifer Stanton, a yoga teacher who helps run the progressive Blue School in lower Manhattan.

The Stantons did an overhaul, which entailed, among other things, relocating the kitchen to face the pool area and a much-needed clearing of unruly bramble to create an inviting landscape. They affectionately named their retreat Bliss House.

The 5.23-acre waterfront property includes a heated pool, hot tub, pool house, two barns, outdoor shower and a private deep water dock on Town Creek, an inlet of Southold Bay.