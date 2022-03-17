Levittown Cape-turned-five-bedroom-Colonial asks $790,000

A 2,300-square-foot, five-bedroom Colonial on Tanners Lane in Levittown is listing for $790,000. The house started life as one of the circa-1948 Levitt Capes the area is known for.

The previous owner was a contractor who bought the home in 2019, did a gut renovation and sold it to the current owner, says listing agent Dennis Arango of John Savoretti Realty.

"He put a second story on it," says Arango. "Completely updated all the plumbing, electric. Added central air. It definitely stands out in the neighborhood."

The five-bedroom, three-bath home has a custom wrought-iron front door, dining room with chair rails and box panel moldings, custom primary suite with cathedral ceiling, soaking tub and separate shower, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters.

The 0.14-acre property is fenced in with a covered paver patio and barbecue.

Zoned for the Levittown Union Free School District, the house has annual property taxes of $11,600.

The house is near Levittown Lanes bowling alley, Acorn Lane Pool, shops, restaurants, a movie theater and schools.

"Levittown is definitely becoming popular," says Arango. "It’s a little more affordable than Wantagh and Seaford, so it seems like people are filtering there."

As elsewhere on Long Island, home prices have been rising in Levittown, and there’s lots of new construction going on, notes Arango. "You never used to see these big houses there, three or four years ago," he says. "The demand is there, definitely."