Centre Island home featured in movie 'After the Wedding' lists for $6.895M

The property has several gardens, including a walled rose garden and a winter garden. Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
This historic Centre Island home, once owned by renowned gardener and author Suzy Bales, was used as a location in the 2019 film "After the Wedding," starring Michelle Williams, Julianne Moore and Billy Crudup, and directed by Moore's husband, Bart Freundlich, who stayed in the property's one-bedroom playhouse during the shoot. It's on the market for $6.895 million.

The 5.6-acre property has views of Oyster Bay Harbor, along with 500 feet of direct waterfront and a dock that's 10 feet at low tide, with a 30-foot ramp. It also has several gardens, including a walled rose garden and a winter garden.

A wedding scene was filmed with the water in the background and the dining room was turned into a kitchen for the shoot, according to listing agent Regina Rogers of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

"As soon as you’re through the gates you realize you’re in a special compound," Rogers says.

The property's 1908 manor house, with multiple marble fireplaces, was designed by architect J. Clinton Mackenzie. Bales, who had a weekly gardening column for Newsday, was the gardening editor at Better Homes & Gardens and published more than a dozen books, purchased the property in 1978 and it is currently owned by her family.

In addition to the eight-bedroom, seven-bathroom main house and playhouse, the property also features a separate four-bedroom cottage. There's also a pool, a Har-Tru tennis court and a potting shed with heated floors and a reflecting pool.

