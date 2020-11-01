Center Moriches home with 10 bedrooms lists for $899,999

A 4,300-square-foot, ten-bedroom, 5½-bath home in Center Moriches is listing for $899,999. The annual property taxes are $15,944.

The home was renovated in 2019 and 2020.

"There is not one part of the house that wasn’t done: When they bought it, it was a foreclosure and in very bad shape," explains listing agent Dari Rudge, of Gateway to The Hamptons Real Estate.

Updates include a new kitchen, a completely repainted interior and reclaimed hickory wood floors upstairs and reclaimed oak on the main level.

"One of the most special things about the house is that they had a house they owned from the 1800s," says Rudge. "That project was too big for them, so they wound up selling that house, but not before they took some of the wood from this antique, 1800s house, and they refinished the wood and they made accent walls in the dining room and the kitchen of this house with that wood."

The home has a legal accessory apartment, which actually has its own address, with its own entrance and driveway, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and separate electric meter.

The acreage is an open question, notes Rudge: The survey says 1.888 acres, but town records list it as 2.5 acres.

"So, I’ve been saying it’s 1.888, possibly up to 2.5 [acres]," says Rudge.

Located in the Center Moriches School District, the home is close to Main Street in Center Moriches and not far from East Moriches.