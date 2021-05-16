1890 Center Moriches home on the market for $2.99 million

A circa 1890 home on the waterfront in Center Moriches is on the market for $2.99 million.

The 6,400-square-foot Victorian home has six bedrooms, four bathrooms, high ceilings, hardwood floors, a third-floor billiards room, two balconies, and a large covered porch.

The home was renovated in 1995 by the previous owner, a local contractor, says Letticia Lettieri, of the Corcoran Group, who is listing the home with Bill Carroll.

"He did a total renovation, but he left all of the old character of the house," Lettieri says.

Some of the older aspects of the house are a front parlor with an antique fireplace, beadboard throughout and wide plank wood floors on the third floor.

"He did add on to make it little bit bigger, but all the rooms are huge and have nice deep closets," she says. The chef’s kitchen has an extra-large center island and high-end appliances.

The two-acre property is on Senix Creek, has an in-ground pool, boathouse, private deep water dock and 180 feet of bulkhead.

"You get the protection from the canal, but yet you’re less than a minute from the bay," says Lettieri of Moriches Bay. "And the views are just spectacular."

A former two-story carriage house, with full bath, sitting area, wet bar, and upstairs room which can be used as a studio, leads to the pool, where there’s an outside bar.

The annual property taxes are $26,987.