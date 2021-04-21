Cape-style home in Center Moriches on sale for $750,000

A 2,658-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2½-bath Cape-style home is listing in Center Moriches for $750,000.

Situated on 1.5 acres, the home has been used as a horse property and includes a riding ring and three-stall barn with loft, electricity and water.

There’s plenty of room for a pool and the barn can be converted to a pool house with permits, says Kimberly Riccio of Hampton Estates Realty, who is listing the home with Nicholas Giorgio.

"it’s beautifully landscaped," says Riccio. "There’s a lot of nice features of the house. They have a wishing well on the property with a little patio around it."

The primary bedroom suite is on the first floor, says Riccio, "which we’re finding is very appealing these days."

The upstairs has two bedrooms, a loft and a large bonus room with a dormer that can be used as playroom, office or any other use.

"It’s a very nice property. It’s been very well maintained," Riccio says. "It’s just looking for the perfect buyer that’s looking for that kind of home."

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The home is in the Center Moriches School District and close to Terrell River County Park.

The annual property taxes are $16,297.