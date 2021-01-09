Center Moriches Colonial near schools lists for $399,999

A four-bedroom, two-story Colonial in Center Moriches that’s walking distance to local schools has been listed for $399,999.

The two-bathroom house on Brookfield Avenue was completely renovated in 1972, and a second-floor extension was added in 2005, including with central air conditioning, listing agent Elaine McGlynn of Signature Homes of New York said.

A wood-burning stove in the foyer greets people as they enter the house with lots of windows that bring in natural light.

The house has a spacious eat-in kitchen, den, pantry, full basement, hardwood floors and laundry on the second floor.

"It’s close to the schools, you can walk to downtown, we have great little shops right on main street," McGlynn said. "It’s a great neighborhood. It’s not just the house that you’re buying."

The backyard has a stone patio and two-car detached garage, all walking distance to a local elementary school, Center Moriches High School and shopping on Montauk Highway.

The owners have accepted an offer, McGlynn said. They have lived in the house for more than 20 years and are relocating out of state, she said.

Taxes on the almost quarter-acre property in the Center Moriches School District are $7,861.