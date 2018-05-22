A historic Center Moriches home comes with views of Moriches Bay and original architectural details. It is on the market for $900,000.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built circa 1865 and has a few glass-paneled pocket doors between rooms.

“That’s the way it used to be,” says listing agent Frank Jannella of Shoreline Properties. “You could entertain in one area and have privacy.”

There are also thick wood floors in the garage.

The property comes with 168 feet of bulkhead and a boat slip on Senix Creek.