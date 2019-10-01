TODAY'S PAPER
1890 East Moriches home lists for $3.75M

This Center Moriches home is listed for $3.75

This Center Moriches home is listed for $3.75 million. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
An 1890 Victorian on Senix Creek in Center Moriches is listed for $3.75 million.

The three-story, six-bedroom, four-bathroom home underwent a full restoration in 1995.

The creek-facing eastern edge of the two-acre property, upon which stands the house, a boathouse and a barn, offers 180 feet of bulkhead and a deepwater dock.

The .9-acre property is listed with Enzo Morabito and Danielle Baker of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

