An 1890 Victorian on Senix Creek in Center Moriches is listed for $3.75 million.

The three-story, six-bedroom, four-bathroom home underwent a full restoration in 1995.

The creek-facing eastern edge of the two-acre property, upon which stands the house, a boathouse and a barn, offers 180 feet of bulkhead and a deepwater dock.

The .9-acre property is listed with Enzo Morabito and Danielle Baker of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.