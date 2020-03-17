Five-acre lot with cottage in Center Moriches lists for $379,000

A five-acre parcel of land is listing in Center Moriches for $379,000. Annual property taxes are $10,628. At one point it was a part of a 100-acre parcel that has been subdivided over the last 70 years into mostly half-acre lots, says listing agent Mark Shuster, owner of Stoebe & Shuster Real Estate Group.

One half-acre has a one-bedroom, one bath cottage with a full basement, plus a three-stall horse barn and the remaining 4½ acres are vacant land.

“Probably the best and highest use of this property is subdivided into four lots. A builder would look at that as development potential for four houses,” says Shuster.

The land can also be turned into a horse property, notes Shuster, adding that the Town of Brookhaven permits one horse per acre.

“In theory, you can have four to five horses on this property,” he says.

The property is zoned for one-acre residential parcels.

“So it’s feasible for a four-lot subdivision or for somebody that wants to put a house or two houses and have a couple of horses on there,” Shuster explains.

Located in the Center Moriches Union Free School District, the property is close to Center Moriches’ shops and restaurants, Moriches Bay and beaches.