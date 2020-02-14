Center Moriches ranch on the market for $465,900

A ranch-style house in the heart of Center Moriches is listed for $465,900. The property has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, one garage, and a basement with a 9-foot ceiling that could be used as a business or office space.

Sitting on an acre of a private arboretum in a parklike setting, the home accentuates custom moldings with high ceilings throughout and spells Victorian charm. “As I walked up the welcoming front porch, I immediately felt a sense of warmth. It’s more than meets the eye,” says Christine Dougherty, the listing agent, of Signature Premier Properties. "The sunroom off the kitchen is one of my favorite rooms in the house, perfect for enjoying the beautiful backyard and allowing natural light into the home,” she says.

Custom-built in 2000, the house is in a historic town with a close-knit community. Annual taxes for the house, in the Center Moriches School District, are $12,583.