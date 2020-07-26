In Center Moriches, 19th century farmhouse asks $699,900

A Victorian farmhouse on Senix Creek in Center Moriches that dates back to 1888 is on the market for $699,900.

The four-bedroom, two-bath home has Brazilian cherry wood floors on the first floor, antique pine wood floors upstairs, ceilings and walls with wainscoting, and moldings throughout.

“It has a lot of the old house character still,” says Steven Monzeglio of Brookhampton Realty, who is listing the house with Mark Monzeglio.

Over the years, the house has been updated with central heat, a new kitchen with granite counters, and, notes Monzeglio: indoor plumbing. “They didn’t have that when it was built,” he quips.

The 2.38-acre property features an original barn with a loft, to which electricity and a new roof were added.

A short walk to Main Street in Center Moriches, the farmhouse is in a designated historic district.

“There’s a lot of old homes and the area is really trying to maintain the historic character of the older homes,” says Monzeglio.

Annual property taxes on the home are $10,234.

“You can walk to a public dock where you can go crabbing or fishing, or if you want to just sit there and enjoy the view,” says Monzeglio.

Adds Monzeglio, “From the house you can see all the way across Moriches Bay to Fire Island.”