Center Moriches home with view of Orchard Creek asks $399,990

A petite home with a view of Orchard Creek in Center Moriches is listing for $399,990. The annual property taxes are $6,500.

The 675-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home has recently been updated with a new kitchen, bath, windows, electric, plumbing, deck, driveway and septic system. The attic can be converted into one large or two small bedrooms.

"It’s really a quaint, summer cottage, so it’s great for a second home for somebody who maybe is coming out from the city looking for a home in a nice beach and boating community," says listing agent Gina Ferraro of Anchor Real Estate. "It’s adorable actually. For somebody who has a nice boat, who wants to put in a floating dock, it would be absolutely perfect."

The 0.31-acre property has a large deck in the backyard, which overlooks Orchard Creek.

"The beach is literally two minutes from there," says Ferraro. The nearby village of Center Moriches has restaurants and quaint shops, and the area is dotted with farm stands and farmland.

"It’s really just such a beautiful area," says Ferraro.

Living in the home year round would require winterizing the pipes underneath the house.