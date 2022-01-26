5-bedroom Centereach Colonial asks $629,999

If not for her husband’s out-of-state job offer, Gabrielle Cleaves says the couple wouldn’t leave what she calls her "gem" of a Colonial. Nevertheless, the five-bedroom home at the end of a cul-de-sac on Michael Court in Centereach is on the market for $629,999.

In the three years that Cleaves has owned it, she’s made it her own, with a first-floor renovation that includes radiant heating in the hardwood floors, an expanded kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, crown molding throughout and an updated fireplace surrounded by bookshelves.

The 2,556-square-foot house has a 20-by-20-foot primary bedroom with two walk-in closets, a private balcony with stairs to the driveway and a full bath. The other bedrooms have walk-in and sliding-door closets. There’s another full bath on the second floor and a half bath on the first.

Built in 1978, the house sits on 0.4 acre with a landscaped yard that Cleaves says was made for entertaining, with an outdoor kitchen, firepit, basketball court and an in-ground pool surrounded by safety fencing.

"We had our son's first birthday here with 125 people in our backyard and it was comfortable," she says. "It’s also been especially nice with COVID, when we’re not going anywhere, for the kids to enjoy it."

There’s no basement or garage, but the attic spans the length of the house. A shed in the yard is big enough for lawn tools, and the driveway fits five cars.

"The house is only seven minutes away from the mall and about 10 minutes away from two train stations," says listing agent Nicole Perry of Our Community Realty.

The home is in the Middle Country School District and has annual taxes of $12,231.