Seller Megan Ryan, with parents Cathy and Terrance Ryan

Address 84 Oneida Ave., Centereach

Asking price $369,00The basics A three-bedroom, one-bath ranch on 0.12-acre lot

The competition A three-bedroom, one-bath ranch on Windsor Street is listed for $359,000.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, two-bath Colonial on Bellwood Avenue sold Feb. 14 for $390,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $9,370

Time on the market Since April 23

Listing agent Lisa Perry, Jolie Powell Realty, Port Jefferson, 631-473-0420

Why it’s for sale Megan, 39, a teacher, says she’s planning to move to Patchogue.

Megan Ryan’s home is 1,235 square feet and buyer-ready, she says: Ryan Megan shares:

“My two favorite things about this home is that it’s in the Three Village School District, which is awesome, and it’s just really convenient to everything you need. . . . There’s a wood-burning stove in the living room that heats the whole main floor. The screened-in porch gets used three seasons out of the year. I’ve actually had a Thanksgiving dinner for eight people out there. There are glass inserts when it’s time for the screens to come out. . . . There are beautiful gleaming hardwood floors throughout the home. The basement is finished and set up as a playroom for my 12-year-old son. There’s a ping pong table and a TV area, and a wet bar for the adults. . . . I had solar panels put on about five years ago. Between the wood-burning stove and the solar panels, my utility costs are very low. My PSEG bill last month was $14. I updated the kitchen appliances about five years ago. There’s a mudroom between the screened-in porch and the garage. It has a slate tile floor and French doors. There’s plenty of storage throughout the house. It’s a small piece of property, but I like that because it’s so easy to maintain.”

— Ann Donahue-Smukler