TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

$384,999 Centereach home comes with 12-stool tiki bar

The tiki bar at the Centereach home.

The tiki bar at the Centereach home. Photo Credit: Cornerstone Properties of LI

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
Print

Ronnie Amato says “one thing led to another” in the construction of the backyard paradise he shares with wife, Christine, at their Centereach home. Listed for $384,999, the property includes a six-bedroom, two-bathroom house, an inground pool, a pool house with a rooftop deck and, the crown jewel — a 12-stool Tiki bar.

“I just kept adding to it. It’s got a double beer tap, a small refrigerator, cable TV, surround sound, and lights at night,” Amato says. “We call it ‘Park Place.’ It has a nice-sized pond, two waterfalls, the whole nine yards.”

The Centereach home was built in 1967 and features upper and lower decks and a 2½-car garage.

The listing agent is Susan Yulfo-Logiudice of Cornerstone Properties of LI.

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Jack Nordin, 5, of Nesconset, takes items from A 5-year-old's success, thanks to early intervention
The weather forecast for Friday. Forecast: Sunny skies, less humid on Friday
(From left) Alexander Hamarich, 17, Melissa Newman, 18, At LI prom, teens keep late friend's spirit alive
North Babylon High School senior Jordan Fuentes at Love of outdoors spurred Babylon senior's activism
Construction is taking place in the West End Lawsuit seeks to stop energy center at Jones Beach
People walk near the closed Fire Island Lighthouse Officials: Fire Island Lighthouse reopens Saturday
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search