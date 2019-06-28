Ronnie Amato says “one thing led to another” in the construction of the backyard paradise he shares with wife, Christine, at their Centereach home. Listed for $384,999, the property includes a six-bedroom, two-bathroom house, an inground pool, a pool house with a rooftop deck and, the crown jewel — a 12-stool Tiki bar.

“I just kept adding to it. It’s got a double beer tap, a small refrigerator, cable TV, surround sound, and lights at night,” Amato says. “We call it ‘Park Place.’ It has a nice-sized pond, two waterfalls, the whole nine yards.”

The Centereach home was built in 1967 and features upper and lower decks and a 2½-car garage.

