A bungalow in Centereach is listed for $269,000.

Annual property taxes in the two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow are $4,433.

The asking price and tax bill make the home affordable for the area, says Donna Doner of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who listing the property with Amy Pfister.

“The mortgage would be cheaper than most rents on Long Island for a two-bedroom space,” Doner says.