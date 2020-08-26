Centereach ranch on the market for $269,999

A one-bedroom, one-bath ranch-style home is on the market in Centereach for $269,999. The annual property taxes are $4,619.

“It’s on an extra large lot,” says listing agent Bryan Karp of Coach Real Estate Associates. “It’s a midblock location. There’s plenty of room for expansion. It’s turnkey, which the buyers are looking for right now: literally just walk right in, drop your suitcase. “

“It’s got a one-car detached garage, which is very desirable right now,” Karp continued. “The taxes are low. And, it’s at an affordable price point where even though it’s a one bedroom — it used to be a two — it’s not a tremendous house, it’s just perfect. Everyone can afford it.”

Built in 1975, the house, which originally had two small bedrooms, but was converted into a large one bedroom, has a new roof, open floor plan, custom molding, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cathedral ceiling and recessed lighting.

Completely fenced in, the house sits on a flat .4 acre lot and is located in the Middle County Central School District. The property is near shopping, major roads, Stony Brook University and Suffolk County Community College, parks and golf courses.

“It’s kind of centrally located,” says Karp.