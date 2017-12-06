A circa-1900 Centerport Colonial listed for $579,000 includes a former “corn crib” that was once used to store harvested grain, its listing agent says.

“The small side of the crib opened up like a barn door and the corn was put in that way,” says Traci Sarnataro of Signature Premier Properties, who is co-listing the property with John Simpson. The space has electricity, but no heat. “It would be a nice writer’s cottage or potter’s shed. It needs an overhaul, but has good bones,” she adds.

Set on 0.38 acres, the three-bedroom, two-bath home includes a wood-beamed living room with a wood-burning fireplace. There is also a dining room, kitchen, den, full bath and an office with outside entrance on the first floor; bedrooms and a second full bath are upstairs.

The home has a partial basement, oil heat and an attached one-car garage, according to a listing.