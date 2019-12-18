A custom-built, three-story Centerport home with twin piers and a small beach on 165 feet of Northport Harbor frontage was designed by its original owner, an architect, in 2005, and is now on the market for $2.1 million.

You don’t have to love the water to want to live there, says listing agent Suzanne Asher of Signature Premier Properties, but it helps.

“It’s a fabulous spot with a deepwater mooring — 15 feet at low tide, so you can keep any kind of boat — and a fishing hole where they’ve caught many striped bass,” she says. “Britannia Yacht Club and the Whale’s Tale restaurant are right across the harbor, or you can go up to Northport Village. Tie up at the dock, walk around the village, visit the theater. It’s just the greatest spot, just like heaven, really.”

Asher grew up in the area and remembers a time before dredgers were brought in to deepen the south end of the harbor and use the excavated material to form Bird Island, a mid-harbor nature preserve.

“You could water ski. There were no speed restrictions. It’s really quiet now, in a very protected part of the harbor.”

The three-story, five-bedroom, 4½-bath home sits on a one-acre lot that lies within the Harborfields school district. Water views are available from nearly every room, including the second-story kitchen and family room, which lead out to a covered deck.

The third floor houses a master suite, a smaller en suite bedroom, and two additional bedrooms joined by a bathroom. The lower level features yet another en suite bedroom with a private entrance, plus a sizeable playroom, all facing a walk-out patio and the harbor beyond.

“The foyer is wide open with skylights beaming down. It’s got a huge dining room for entertaining. The family room has a stone fireplace, which is wonderful. You can sit by the glowing fire and watch the snow,” Asher says. “It’s like a different painting every day of the year, all the seasons.”



