An 1897 Queen Ann Victorian home, next to the Vanderbilt Museum property in Centerport, is on the market for $2.989 million.

The waterfront home — featuring six bedrooms, three full bathrooms and three half baths is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, says homeowner Tanya Dworjanyn. Built during an era free of cars and paved roadways, the front of the home faces Northport Harbor. A mahogany deck that wraps around the clapboard and shingle-sided house offers views of the harbor and the home’s waterside pool.

Every renovation, Dworjanyn adds, was completed with careful deliberation to preserve the home’s character and history.

“We really felt as if we were caretakers of this home,” she says. “You feel like you’re almost a part of history in that way.”

Cove ceilings have been preserved, and floor and ceiling moldings were recreated to match the originals.

A fireplace in the updated kitchen, modeled after a 19th-century French farmhouse fireplace, was made with oversized stones quarried in China, Dworjanyn says. The kitchen, with access to the front porch, also includes a copper farmhouse sink, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The foyer is flanked by a family room and a formal living room, each with a manteled fireplace. Custom stained-glass doors lead to the dining room. The master bedroom features a bathroom with radiant heated floors, a frameless glass shower with dual shower heads, and an onyx countertop with a double vanity. A three-story octagonal corner tower includes a third-floor turret room that the owner says offers a 270-degree water view. The house also includes a finished basement with a wine cellar and bar.

The 1.8-acre property, with 260 feet of waterfront, boasts an in-ground heated saltwater pool that includes a grotto, diving rock and waterfall all made of boulders from Pennsylvania, Dworjanyn says. The pool area, which includes an outdoor kitchen, has stone steps leading to a waterside patio with a firepit and, farther down, a private beach.

The property is listed by Elena D’Agostino and Joyce Mennella of Lucky to Live Here Realty.