Centerport round house lists for $419,000
A round house in Centerport is on the market for $419,000.
The original owner built the house in 1930, says Cynthia Grimm of Signature Premier Properties, who is listing the house with Ellen Patterson.
The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home features wood paneling throughout, hardwood floors, a new oil tank, gas cooking through a gas line to the house and a brick patio.
The quarter-acre wooded property has deeded beach and mooring rights with association fees to Huntington Beach Community Association.
