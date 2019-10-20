A round house in Centerport is on the market for $419,000.

The original owner built the house in 1930, says Cynthia Grimm of Signature Premier Properties, who is listing the house with Ellen Patterson.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home features wood paneling throughout, hardwood floors, a new oil tank, gas cooking through a gas line to the house and a brick patio.

The quarter-acre wooded property has deeded beach and mooring rights with association fees to Huntington Beach Community Association.