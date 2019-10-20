TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Centerport round house lists for $419,000

This Centerport home is on the market for

This Centerport home is on the market for $419,000. Photo Credit: Signature Premier Properties/Sandra Stelmach

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A round house in Centerport is on the market for $419,000.

The original owner built the house in 1930, says Cynthia Grimm of Signature Premier Properties, who is listing the house with Ellen Patterson.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home features wood paneling throughout, hardwood floors, a new oil tank, gas cooking through a gas line to the house and a brick patio.

The quarter-acre wooded property has deeded beach and mooring rights with association fees to Huntington Beach Community Association.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search