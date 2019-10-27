TODAY'S PAPER
Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff said to have stayed at $849,000 Centerport property

The Centerport property.

The Centerport property. Photo Credit: Signature Premier Properties

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff stayed twice at a Centerport property on the market for $849,000, says the property's listing agent.

The estate was owned by John K. Stewart, inventor of the speedometer, until his death in 1922, when it was left to his daughter, Marian Stewart Honeyman, according to The New York Times. 

Listing agent Suzanne Asher of Signature Premier Properties says Rachmaninoff wrote “Symphonic Dances,” his final orchestral composition, while staying at the estate in 1940 and 1941.

The house and cottage for sale have a combined total of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The structures were built in 1900.

Asher notes that the 1.5-acre property offers access to a deeded beach and lies within the Harborfields school district.

