Sellers Aileen Kent and David Susswein

Community Centerport

Asking price $769,000

The basics A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Postmodern on a .18-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom, three-bath Colonial on North Drive is listed for $769,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, two-bath Cape on Mayflower Court sold May 1 for $530,000

Taxes with no exemptions $18,444

Time on the market Since March 22

Listing agent Rebecca Ketcham Kenrick, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, Huntington, 631-807-8874

Why it’s for sale Aileen, 48, and David, 51, both lawyers, sat they want to stay in the area but move closer to the water.

Aileen Kent says she knew right away that this 2,700-square-foot home was the one she wanted after she and David looked at about 30 homes back in 2001. Aileen says:

“My husband and I lived on the Upper East Side when we decided to move to the suburbs. We didn’t know what we wanted, but when I walked in here and saw the great architectural details like box molding, built-in cabinetry and high ceilings, I knew this was it. There’s a lot of space and storage, and it’s so bright . . .There are hardwood floors throughout the house. There’s a wood-burning fireplace in the den, which is off the kitchen. The master bedroom has a cathedral ceiling, a new bathroom and a walk-in closet. Another special thing about living here is the community and our block. Our neighbors have become family. We’ve raised our kids together, taught them to ride bikes together. The oldest boy on the block hands down his bike to the next oldest on the street. My husband and I weren’t raised near the water. But here the beach is only a mile away. We bought a kayak jointly with another couple. Then we got paddle boards and then bought a boat. Our whole summer revolves around being on the water . . .we’re close to Huntington village. You can’t walk there, but it’s certainly nearby.”