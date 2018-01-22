THE SCOOP Centerport, a hamlet between Huntington and Northport, is “a beautiful, pristine area right near the water and located in an excellent school district,” says Town of Huntington Supervisor Chad Lupinacci.

The peninsula, surrounded by Centerport and Northport harbors and Northport Bay, offers an abundance of homes that are either on the water or offer water views.

“If you are a water lover, it’s a great area to be in,” Lupinacci says.

In 2017, Harborfields High School in Greenlawn, which most students in Centerport attend, was named the 39th best high school in New York in the U.S. News and Report’s annual list. In 2016, the school was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education, earning the designation of being an “exemplary, high-performing school.”

“For first-time home buyers, because of the school system, the proximity to Northport and Huntington, and transportation, it’s a real good area for an entry-level home,” says James Izzo, a real estate broker for Cow Harbor Realty in Northport. “You get a lot of bang for your buck in Centerport.”

The area has a wide range of housing styles, from Colonials to cottages, Izzo says. Prices, he adds, range from about $400,000 to $1.5 million. He says that some lot sizes, however, tend to be on the smaller size, especially as they get closer to the water.

A nine-home development of townhouses called Hilltop Homes was recently constructed on Centershore Road, one of which was made available as affordable housing through a lottery.

Centerport is home to the Vanderbilt Mansion and Planetarium, Centerport Beach Park and Fleets Cove Beach. The Huntington Beach Community Association — near the Presidential section of Centerport, where streets are named after presidents — offers eligible residents private beach access, events and programs. The area also includes Betty Allen Twin Ponds Nature Park and the Mill Dam Bridge, a popular fishing spot.

Local eateries include Mill Pond House, Nicky’s of Centerport and Blondie’s Bake Shop.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are two condos on the market, priced at $510,000 and $999,999.

SALES PRICE

Between Jan. 1, 2017, and Jan. 8, 2018, there were 81 home sales with a median sale price of $575,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $270,000 and the high was $2.77 million. During that period a year earlier, there were 96 sales with a median sale price of $563,250. The price range was $230,000 to $1.765 million.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Harborfields High School.

OTHER STATS

Town Huntington

Area 2.1 square miles

ZIP code 11721

Population 5,508

Median age 44.7

Median household income $105,179

Median home value $587,000*

LIRR to NYC From Greenlawn, 57 to 69 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $350

School district Harborfields

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.195 million

MARYS LANE After 170 days on the market, this five-bedroom, 5 1⁄2-bathroom Colonial sold for $100,000 less than its asking price. Beyond the foyer in the 2007 house are formal living and dining rooms with a dual-sided stone fireplace. The main level also includes a gourmet eat-in kitchen, a den and mudroom. The master bedroom boasts two walk-in closets, a bathroom with a walk-in shower and tub, and a private balcony. The 0.62-acre property, with taxes of $31,087, also has a full basement and attached two-car garage.

$650,000

LITTLE NECK ROAD Originally listed for $669,000, this three-bedroom Colonial sold in December after 141 days on the market. The house, with 3 1⁄2 bathrooms, was built in 1961. The main level includes a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinetry and a family room. A finished lower level has sliders that open to a paver patio with an outdoor kitchen. The 0.25-acre property, with taxes of $15,787, also features an attached two-car garage.

$399,000

WASHINGTON DRIVE This two-bedroom ranch, with one bathroom, sold for its asking price after 122 days on the market. The house, which was built in 1934, includes a living room with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings, an eat-in kitchen with Corian countertops and stainless steel appliances, and a dining area. Features include hardwood flooring, crown molding and a surround sound system. The 0.18-acre property, with taxes of $7,824, also features an unfinished basement and a detached one-car garage.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter $499,000 This three-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial features a living room with a fireplace and a den with sliders. The 0.25-acre property includes a covered deck and brick patio., The house has an attached two-car garage and a basement. Taxes: $16,075. Lori Schoen and Danielle Laria, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-532-2869, 516-238-8128.

Trade-Up

$694,000 This four-bedroom Colonial, with 3 1⁄2 bathrooms, has a formal living room, eat-in kitchen, dining room, sunroom and two master suites. The 0.75-acre property includes a two-car garage and a partial basement. Taxes: $16,803. Wedrich Joubert, Prime Properties Long Island, 917-209-9221.

High-End

$1.45 million This waterfront Colonial, with four bedrooms and 2 1⁄2 bathrooms, includes a great room and family room, both with fireplaces, and a gourmet kitchen with marble counters. The 0.46-acre property also has a basement and attached two-car garage. Taxes: $23,670. Elena M. D’Agostino and Joyce E. Mennella, Lucky to Live Here Realty, 631-835-2759, 631-708-9995.

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 27

Price range $319,900-$1.825 million

Tax range $5,228-$35,472