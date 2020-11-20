Centerport Victorian in the woods lists for $999,000
A four-bedroom Victorian nestled in the woods in Centerport is on the market for $999,000.
The three-bathroom Centerport Road home was built on 1.2 acres in 1996 with a living room, family room, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and central air conditioning.
Adjacent to Mill Pond, which leads to Centerport Harbor, the house has a wraparound porch, a deck in the backyard, a fenced-in in-ground pool surrounded by a stone patio, a deck, gazebo, shed and attached two-car garage.
A full finished basement with laundry room "is really nice" and can be used as a recreation room or office, listing agent Suzanne Asher of Signature Premier Properties said.
"It’s lovely, it’s very spacious."
With hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace in the family room and another in the master suite, wainscoting and crown molding, the house has sophisticated details and finishes.
"Anytime we get a type of home like this, we’re thrilled because it’s very special living over there," Asher said of the location and the property with expert landscaping, big trees and a private pathway that surrounds the property.
Taxes on the property in the Harborfields Central School District are $22,229.