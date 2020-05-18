TODAY'S PAPER
Renovated Cape in Central Islip on sale for $379,999

The house has a grassy, fenced-in backyard.

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
A completely renovated expanded Cape near Connetquot River State Park Preserve in Central Islip is on sale for $379,999.

The four-bedroom, one-bathroom house on Satinwood Street has a large unfinished basement and spacious, grassy fenced-in backyard.

The newly renovated house has stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in the kitchen, laminate floors in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms.

The house, built in 1954, has a new roof, windows, siding, oil heating system and driveway. In addition to the living room is another space for a den/dining room.

“They did an unbelievable job,” listing agent Dan Oneil of Coldwell Banker said. “I saw the house beforehand. If I showed you before-and-after photos, you wouldn’t believe it.”

The house was “vacant and decrepit” the listing agent said, and Jeremiah at Suffolk County House Buyers did the renovations. With “high-quality finishes throughout, they spared no expense,” Oneil said.

The property is just under a quarter of an acre and is walking distance to Connetquot River State Park Preserve.

“It’s in a beautiful location, midblock with a totally fenced-in yard,” Oneil said.

Taxes on the property in the Central Islip Union Free School District are $8,831.

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

