A two-bedroom, three-bath corner 1,950-square-foot condominium in Central Islip with a full finished basement that includes a bar and built-in craft counter is on the market for $378,400. The home is part of the Foxgate Condos at Islip, a gated community with pool, gym and common area.

The ground-floor unit, on Weatherby Lane, was built around 2016 and has had only one owner, who made designer upgrades in 2018 that include new lighting fixtures and laminate wood flooring, said the listing agent, Derrick Davis of Icon Properties.

"The sun rises through the bedroom windows and sets in the living room/dining room area," Davis said. "There are side windows to the south, so you get light coming in all year round."

The expansive finished basement is one of only a few in the complex, Davis said, and has a properly oversized egress window, full bathroom, ample storage, bar with counter seating and built-in craft zone.

The primary en-suite bedroom has a large walk-in closet, and the second bedroom has an exit to the backyard.

Annual taxes are $8,352. The monthly homeowners association fees of $311 cover the use of the in-ground pool, gym and common area, as well as groundskeeping, snow and trash removal, Davis said. The home is in the Central Islip Union Free School District.

The Foxgate community is near shopping, highways and Heckscher and Connetquot River state parks.

The condo gives out onto a lawn with views of a pond and fountain. "You can also see beyond to the entrance gate," Davis said. "It has wide-open views."