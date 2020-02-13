Central Islip poised for new development, with $10M boost from state

THE SCOOP

It’s an exciting time for the town of Central Islip, Supervisor Angie Carpenter says, referring to the $10 million in state funding granted to the community last year. “When I spoke to the state, I told them how much the Town and the private sector had already invested with two new hotels, the ballpark, two courthouses, a world-class soccer facility, the firefighters museum and then all the housing that’s been created. But it was a section of Carleton Avenue that was still an eyesore.”

The state funding will pay for mixed-use building construction along an 11-block stretch of Carleton Avenue, as well as aesthetic improvements that include new decorative lighting, new signage, trees, and sidewalks, and a $2 million sewer system that will encourage new restaurants. “And that really turns around a downtown,” Carpenter says, adding that work should begin by summer.

Also doing its part to showcase the community is the school district. Last month, senior classman Yu (Kevin) Zhu was named a semifinalist in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2020, a worldwide competition. “This was the first time the district even had an entry,” says Barbara LaMonica, Central Islip School District public relations and communications director. The district's high school concert choir, which has performed at the White House, the Vatican and in Salzburg, Austria, was named best overall high school choir at the Festival Disney competition last April, LaMonica added.

Condos are more popular than single family homes right now, says Cynthia Martinez of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “That’s because of new housing like the one- and two-bedroom condos going up near Gull Haven Golf Course. And for people with kids, the government has been investing time and money in the school district which is making the area very desirable. The community has a lot to offer.”

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are 12 condos and/or co-ops on the market ranging in price from $189,000 to $405,000.

SALE PRICES

Between Jan. 1, 2019, and Jan. 21, 2020, there were 302 home sales with a median sale price of $325,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $135,000 and the high was $$655,000. During that period a year earlier there were 318 home sales with a median sale price of $289,000. The price range was $115,000 to $534,990.

OTHER STATS

Town Islip

Area square miles 5.9

ZIP code 11722

Population 34,450

Median age 34.2

Median household income $67,804

Median home value $334,500*

LIRR to NYC: 63 to 81 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $405

School district Central Islip mostly, small section goes to Islip

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR

*Based on 158 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$689,990

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial is a stone’s throw from the Connetquot River State Park and is on a .9-acre horse property. The kitchen is newly renovated and there are glossy wood floors and box molding throughout the main level. A heated in-ground pool completes the backyard. Taxes are $11,276. Cynthia Martinez, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-581-8855.

$410,000

With 1,750 square feet of living space, this three-bedroom, 1½ bathroom splanch offers multiple levels, a cathedral ceiling, skylights, a fireplace and solar panels (owned and under warranty). It is on a .25-acre corner lot. Taxes are $8,714. Anna Niola, Signature Premier Properties, 516-639-4578.

$202,800

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom second-floor condo in the Plymouth Village condominium complex features a windowed galley kitchen, new carpet and fresh paint. It is located between Motor Parkway and Suffolk Avenue. Taxes are $4,448 and HOA fee is $655. David Guzzetta, American Way Real Estate, 631-331-3100.

RECENTLY SOLD

$299,900

Address Smith Street

Style Condo

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1998

Lot size n/a

Taxes $7,700

Price reduced $0

Days on the market 34

$358,500

Address Hawthorne Avenue

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1955

Lot size 75x133

Taxes $8,907

Price increased $19,500

Days on the market 65

$363,000

Address Storey Avenue

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1979

Lot size 80x100

Taxes $9,630

Price increased $18,001

Days on the market 70

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of listings 80

Price range $189,000 to $689,990

Tax range $2,784 to $15,800