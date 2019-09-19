A Central Islip home on the market for $325,000 once housed several generations of seller Madelyn Curto's Italian immigrant family.

“My father’s mother died when he was 7, and my great-aunt and -uncle, who never had any children, took all six of her children into that house,” says Curto, whose family built the house. “When they got older and the children left, they divided it in two and rented the front. Then my parents bought it from my aunt and uncle, and in the 1970s, they put the French doors in and opened it up.”

The Mediterranean villa-inspired, stucco-encased wood frame structure sits atop a terra cotta block foundation.

“I just hope it goes to a family that can fill it as full as my family did," Curto says. "Lots of people, lots of dinners, lots of holidays.”

