A horse property in Central Islip is on the market for $479,000.

The .51-acre property includes a large paddock with a corral and barn.

The 1,978-square-foot country farm ranch has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an eat-in-kitchen, oak floors and upper and lower decks.

Located in the Central Islip Union Free School District, the house is a half-block from bridle paths and fishing at Connetquot State Park.

The listing agents are Lisa Ann Smith and Dawn Sofio of Meg Smith & Associates.