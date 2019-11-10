TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Morning
SEARCH
31° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Central Islip horse property lists for $479,000

This Central Islip house is on the market

This Central Islip house is on the market for $479,000. Credit: Long Island Visuals/Scott Schwartz

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A horse property in Central Islip is on the market for $479,000.

The .51-acre property includes a large paddock with a corral and barn.

The 1,978-square-foot country farm ranch has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an eat-in-kitchen, oak floors and upper and lower decks.

Located in the Central Islip Union Free School District, the house is a half-block from bridle paths and fishing at Connetquot State Park.

The listing agents are Lisa Ann Smith and Dawn Sofio of Meg Smith & Associates.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search