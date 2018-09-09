Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Morning
60° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

$534,999 Central Islip home comes with barn

This Central Islip home sits on a nearly

This Central Islip home sits on a nearly one-acre property that includes a four-stall barn and a detached two-car garage with a loft. Photo Credit: Fortune Realty of L.I./Everton Dias

By Christian Bonawandt Special to Newsday
Print

A Central Islip horse property near Connetquot State Park is listed for $534,999.

The nearly one-acre property includes a four-stall barn and a detached two-car garage with a loft.

Homeowner Howard Tucker says the property feels more like something one would find in the Catskills than on suburban Long Island. “The area is very wooded,” he says, and the style of the four-bedroom center-hall Colonial has a “country-home feel.”

Between the lack of traffic and the secluded backyard, Tucker adds, the property feels very peaceful.

By Christian Bonawandt Special to Newsday

More news

The plaque at the North Pool of the 9/11 families carry on without really knowing
About 200 people work at the Huntington Station LI Target workers vote against unionizing
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo shakes hands Saturday with Parents of Parkland victims rally for Gov on LI 
Dennis Holland in an undated photo. The former Longtime victims' rights advocate dies at 53
Michael M. Roque, 20, of Massapequa, pleaded guilty DA: College student from LI pleads guilty in stabbing
Demonstrators rally on the Long Beach boardwalk as Demonstrators urge Gov to be tough on climate