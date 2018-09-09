A Central Islip horse property near Connetquot State Park is listed for $534,999.

The nearly one-acre property includes a four-stall barn and a detached two-car garage with a loft.

Homeowner Howard Tucker says the property feels more like something one would find in the Catskills than on suburban Long Island. “The area is very wooded,” he says, and the style of the four-bedroom center-hall Colonial has a “country-home feel.”

Between the lack of traffic and the secluded backyard, Tucker adds, the property feels very peaceful.