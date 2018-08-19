Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
67° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Central Islip horse property near Connetquot River State Parklists for $785,000

The two-bedroom, one-bath ranch house in Central Islip

The two-bedroom, one-bath ranch house in Central Islip is on 1-1/2 acres next to Connetquot River State Park. Photo Credit: Re / Max Unlimited / Rolando Limjoco

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
Print

A Central Islip horse property near a state park is listed for $785,000.

The two-bedroom, one-bath ranch house is on 1-1/2 acres next to Connetquot River State Park. There is a horse barn, an open riding area and a covered riding arena. There also is a separate garage.

Listing agent Denis Murphy of Re/Max Unlimited says the home is perfect for horse owners and nature lovers. The 3,400-acre park includes “miles and miles” of horse trails and is the site of the Bohemia Equestrian Center, which hosts numerous equestrian competitions and events. “There are so many trails," Murphy says. "You will always find one you have never been down, and there are lots of little rivers and places to fish.”

The six-room house was built in 1958 and features an updated kitchen, a fireplace and a small office. The barn, which includes 10 stalls and a 300-bale hayloft, is clean and well-kept, says owner Colleen Norton.

“There is plenty of lighting on the property and a large riding area,” she says, noting that, despite the pastoral setting, “Everything is pretty much updated. We have lawn sprinklers, security cameras and central air.”

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday

More news

Police impound yard in Westhampton in December 2016. Town considers auctioning abandoned, unlicensed cars
The 5-megawatt battery storage unit, at a substation Region's largest battery on line in the Hamptons
After battling three tick-borne diseases that she has Tick bite inspires student to help others
Rep. Thomas Suozzi looking at the disrepair of Repairs to begin on cemetery fence
Christopher Natale, general chairman of the Brotherhood of LIRR: 'Double Track' project to be done by fall
A combination of grant money and private funding Historic LI mill to be transformed into learning center