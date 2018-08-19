A Central Islip horse property near a state park is listed for $785,000.

The two-bedroom, one-bath ranch house is on 1-1/2 acres next to Connetquot River State Park. There is a horse barn, an open riding area and a covered riding arena. There also is a separate garage.

Listing agent Denis Murphy of Re/Max Unlimited says the home is perfect for horse owners and nature lovers. The 3,400-acre park includes “miles and miles” of horse trails and is the site of the Bohemia Equestrian Center, which hosts numerous equestrian competitions and events. “There are so many trails," Murphy says. "You will always find one you have never been down, and there are lots of little rivers and places to fish.”

The six-room house was built in 1958 and features an updated kitchen, a fireplace and a small office. The barn, which includes 10 stalls and a 300-bale hayloft, is clean and well-kept, says owner Colleen Norton.

“There is plenty of lighting on the property and a large riding area,” she says, noting that, despite the pastoral setting, “Everything is pretty much updated. We have lawn sprinklers, security cameras and central air.”