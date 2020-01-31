The Amagansett home of award-winning architect Charles Gwathmey recently sold for $3.5 million. It was originally listed for $3,895 million.

Known for his geometric modern designs, Gwathmey designed the 1992 addition of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Guggenheim Museum in Manhattan. He was considered one of the "New York Five,” a quintet of notable architects of the Postmodernist movement. He died in 2009.

Hara Kang, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who listed the house with Justin Agnello and James Keogh, says years ago, the home’s owners would find many uninvited visitors standing on their front lawn taking pictures of the house to memorialize a Gwathmey work.

“Now, you don’t see any passersby, as the popularity of the 70s-built home has somewhat gone away,” says Kang. “However, these buyers appreciate the architecture, as well as the proximity to the beach, and have plans to hire their own architect to expand and modernize this gem.”

“It would be amazing to see this 70s-built home get a new makeover, but keep its timeless qualities so that this Gwathmey-designed Hamptons summer cottage lives on,” Kang added.

The 1,934-square-foot house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, original built-ins, living room with double-height ceiling and a roof deck with ocean views.

The one-acre property has a pool and tennis court and is a quarter-mile from the ocean.