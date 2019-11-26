The Manhasset home owned by Chris Mullin, basketball Hall of Famer, five-time NBA All-Star and former St. John's coach, is on the market for $3,199,500.

Mullin has lived in the home with wife, Elizabeth, for the past two decades. He played for the Golden State Warriors and the Indiana Pacers, was on the 1992 U.S. Olympic basketball “Dream Team" and was the head coach for St. John’s University’s Red Storm basketball team until April 2019. He also starred for St. John's in the 1980s, leading them to a No. 1 national ranking and spot in the NCAA Final Four in 1985.

Mullin declined to be interviewed.

“The house outgrew them,” says Dylan Eckardt of Nest Seekers International, who is listing the house with Shawn Elliott. “The kids went away. They put so much love into it. They really just love the property and the neighborhood.”

The Tudor-style home has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms. Features include hardwood floors, wood-beamed ceilings, a wood-paneled library with built-in bookcases, Tiffany glass leaded windows, a conservatory with a terra cotta tile floor, a master suite with a balcony, a bluestone patio and an outdoor stone fireplace.

The Mullins also own homes in Sagaponack and Palo Alto, California, says Eckardt.

Recently renovated, the house contains updated kitchen appliances and counters and molding and millwork throughout the house and some bathrooms.

The home is near the North Hempstead and Plandome country clubs, the Harbor Links Golf Course, Manhasset and Port Washington village shops and restaurants, and is in the Manhasset Union Free School district.

Because of its lot size, the home really stands out in the neighborhood, notes Elliott.

“It’s very linear, so the house really has an amazing presence about it,” says Elliott, adding, “I think the curb appeal of this house is by far one of the absolute best in all of Manhasset.”

Annual property taxes are $51,363.