Supermodel Christie Brinkley has re-listed her two Hamptons properties.

Her 20-acre Bridgehampton estate, Tower Hill, is on the market for $29.5 million, while her 4.4-acre beachfront spread in North Haven is asking $20 million.

Brinkley has been putting the homes on and off the market for the last several years. They were both listed in 2016, originally asking $30 million for Tower Hill and $25 million for the North Haven property.

Tower Hill features an approximately 11,000-square-foot home built around a 100-year-old, 50-foot observation tower. In North Haven, there is a five-bedroom mansion built in 1843, with 327 feet of sandy beach and a gunite pool on Sag Harbor Bay.

Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is listing both properties, says there has been interest, particularly in the North Haven property, but Brinkley is waiting for the right offer.