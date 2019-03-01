Supermodel Christie Brinkley's North Haven home is in contract after coming on and off the market over the last several years.

The 4.4-acre property, which features a 5,500-square-foot home built in 1843, is in contract for close to its latest asking price of $17.999 million, says listing agent Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The property has 327 feet of sandy beach and a gunite pool. It had been on the market in 2016 for $25 million and was asking $20 million last year.

"The market told us what the right price is," Morabito says.

Brinkley's other estate, Tower Hill in Bridgehampton, which features an 11,000-square-foot home built more than 125 years ago and a 50-foot observation tower, is also on the market for $29.5 million with Morabito.