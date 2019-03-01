TODAY'S PAPER
Christie Brinkley's North Haven home in contract

Christie Brinkley's home in North Haven.

Christie Brinkley's home in North Haven. Photo Credit: Jake Rajs

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Supermodel Christie Brinkley's North Haven home is in contract after coming on and off the market over the last several years. 

The 4.4-acre property, which features a 5,500-square-foot home built in 1843, is in contract for close to its latest asking price of $17.999 million, says listing agent Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The property has 327 feet of sandy beach and a gunite pool. It had been on the market in 2016 for $25 million and was asking $20 million last year.

"The market told us what the right price is," Morabito says.

Brinkley's other estate, Tower Hill in Bridgehampton, which features an 11,000-square-foot home built more than 125 years ago and a 50-foot observation tower, is also on the market for $29.5 million with Morabito.

